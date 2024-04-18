Carolee Ogata to serve as next superintendent of Huntington Beach Union High School District

Carolee Ogata has been named the next superintendent of the Huntington Beach Union High School District.

Huntington Beach Union High School District expects to have Carolee Ogata become its next superintendent, district officials announced Wednesday.

The district found itself in need of a succession plan after Supt. Clint Harwick made known his plans to retire at the end of the academic year, in August. Harwick held the top job in the district for seven years. The announcement of his retirement came in March.

A statement regarding the selection said Ogata’s appointment will likely happen at the May 14 school board meeting, pending contract negotiations. She would begin serving in her new post on Sept. 1.

Ogata has served as the deputy superintendent of human resources for the district since 2012. During that time, the district has expanded its offerings in career technical education, as well as in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

New girls’ sports have also been introduced on campus in beach volleyball and flag football.

“I am honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to continue the legacy of excellence within the Huntington Beach Union High School District,” Ogata said in a statement. “[Huntington Beach Union High School District] boasts an exceptional community of dedicated staff and high-achieving students.

“I have had the privilege of watching them grow and succeed over the last 12 years, and I am eager to collaborate with them to further enhance our academic, athletic and extracurricular offerings.”

Ogata, who has 32 years of experience in education, earned a bachelor’s degree in English and speech from CSU Long Beach. She went on to earn a master’s degree in education administration from National University, followed by a doctoral degree in educational leadership from USC.

In 2021, Ogata was recognized by the Assn. of California School Administrators as the Region 17 Administrator of the Year in human resources.

The Huntington Beach Union High School District encompasses six comprehensive high schools and three alternative education schools.