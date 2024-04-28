Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, April 28, 2024
Share
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- ‘OC History Hunters’ track down big game throughout the county’s legendary past
- San Clemente’s sand replenishment project resumes after months of delay
- 47 million diapers and counting: OC Diaper Bank seeks funding to continue mission
A2
A6
- CAP OC, Westminster High celebrate Earth Day with fresh produce donated to OC Food Bank
- La Cocina Mediterránea serves tasty falafels, shawarma from within a liquor store
- Wahoo’s Fish Taco dives into a refresh for 35th anniversary
A7
- Mailbag: MAGA supporters walk among us
- A Word, Please: Tired of hearing that word? You can find out if it’s always been so popular
A8
- Peppermania turns up the heat in Newport Beach with an awesome array of chiles
- O.C. Board of Supervisors approves new parking vendor for John Wayne Airport
A10
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.