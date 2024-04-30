Newport Beach woman killed at house party in Arizona

Corona Del Mar’s Erin Jones (16) is pictured during girls’ soccer game against Fountain Valley in January 2022. She was killed early Sunday in Tucson, Ariz.

The death of a 20-year-old Newport Beach woman who was fatally shot in Tucson, Ariz., was being mourned today.

Erin Jones died early Sunday after attending an off-campus house party in Tucson, where she was a sophomore at the University of Arizona.

Jones graduated from Corona Del Mar High School, where she was a standout on the girls’ soccer team.

Jones was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries. According to friends, she was waiting for an Uber after leaving the party, CBS 2 reported.

“I am at a loss for words about the tragic loss of life of our class of 2022 graduate, Erin Jones. Erin was a well-known student on the Corona Del Mar campus and the ripple effect of the loss will be felt by many, especially our soccer community, where Erin was an active member,” wrote Corona Del Mar Middle and High School Principal Jake Haley.

The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, KOLD-TV, the CBS affiliate in Tucson, reported.

Video footage obtained by KOLD captured gunfire sounds erupting as people began running from the party.

“As some of you may already be aware, our Wildcat community suffered a tragic loss early this morning with the off-campus death of sophomore Erin Jones. Our deepest sympathies go out to Erin’s family in California and across the country, her friends, and her classmates in Tucson and Newport Beach, who are absorbing the heartbreaking news today,” University of Arizona President

Dr. Robert C. Robbins wrote in an email to the university’s students, faculty and staff members.

“I have spoken with Erin’s family and offered the university’s full support, and we will continue to be there for them.”

Details about the shooting are “extremely limited at this time, and investigators are actively working on what led up to the shooting,” the Tucson Police Department said in a statement issued Sunday afternoon, the Orange County Register reported.

A teenage girl and a man were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at the scene, according to the Tucson Police Department, the Arizona Wildcat, the university’s campus newspaper, reported. Another victim was discovered inside a car at the scene and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in Jones’ killing.