Nature and art merge for spring show in Corona del Mar

Ceramicist Agnes Noble joins husband Don with her functional clay art pieces during the Garden Art Faire Saturday at Sherman Gardens in Corona del Mar.

Twenty-one artists contributed a variety of nature-themed art to show Saturday throughout the patios in Corona del Mar’s botanical showplace, Sherman Gardens.

Mounted sea mussels forming a whale shape draw attendees to artist Wendy Hamu’s “The Twisted Tide” booth during the Spring Garden Art Faire Saturday at Sherman Gardens. (Susan Hoffman)

Among them, Huntington Beach artist Wendy Hamu turned finds from her frequent beach walks into a business, creating one-of-a-kind art. Asked about her large mussel sculpture, Hamu said, “I don’t like to eat mussels, but I like to collect the shells.”

Attendees check out the mini succulents at Olivia Angulo’s table during the Spring Garden Art Faire Satuday at Sherman Gardens in Corona del Mar. Orange County Harp Troupe plays in background. (Susan Hoffman)

Carole Boller, a recognized artist and signature member of the Pastel Society of America and other Laguna Beach organizations, displayed her vibrant flower paintings that included both originals and giclée prints.

“After the originals are sold, I create five giclée prints,” Boiler said, adding that the prints can be sold for about one-tenth of the cost of the original.

Laguna Beach artist Carole Boller begins a painting behind her display of giclée prints during the Spring Garden Art Faire held Saturday at Sherman Gardens in Corona del Mar. (Susan Hoffman)

Irvine artist Agnes Calagui Noble, a retired transplant nurse, recently began the art of hand-building clay into functional pieces. “They are all microwave and dishwasher safe,” Noble said.

Artist Sandy Rainer’s decoupage purse planters were popular at the Spring Garden Art Faire at Sherman Gardens on Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

Guests milling through the serene setting made some great finds to take home with them.

“I’m having a wonderful time spending too much money,” said Lisa Banks of Anaheim.

Sherman Gardens in Corona del Mar welcomed attendees on Saturday to the Spring Garden Art Faire. (Susan Hoffman)

More than 450 visitors turned out for the show throughout the day, according to Sherman Gardens event coordinator Beverly Morgan.