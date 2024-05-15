Nature and art merge for spring show in Corona del Mar
Twenty-one artists contributed a variety of nature-themed art to show Saturday throughout the patios in Corona del Mar’s botanical showplace, Sherman Gardens.
Among them, Huntington Beach artist Wendy Hamu turned finds from her frequent beach walks into a business, creating one-of-a-kind art. Asked about her large mussel sculpture, Hamu said, “I don’t like to eat mussels, but I like to collect the shells.”
Carole Boller, a recognized artist and signature member of the Pastel Society of America and other Laguna Beach organizations, displayed her vibrant flower paintings that included both originals and giclée prints.
“After the originals are sold, I create five giclée prints,” Boiler said, adding that the prints can be sold for about one-tenth of the cost of the original.
Irvine artist Agnes Calagui Noble, a retired transplant nurse, recently began the art of hand-building clay into functional pieces. “They are all microwave and dishwasher safe,” Noble said.
Guests milling through the serene setting made some great finds to take home with them.
“I’m having a wonderful time spending too much money,” said Lisa Banks of Anaheim.
More than 450 visitors turned out for the show throughout the day, according to Sherman Gardens event coordinator Beverly Morgan.
