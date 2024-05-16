Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, May 16, 2024
Share
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Judge hears arguments in Pacific Airshow settlement case
- California state auditor to examine Huntington Beach’s $7M air show settlement
- Nature and art merge for spring show in Corona del Mar
- Costa Mesa law offering aid for no-fault evictions off to a slow but promising start
- Balboa Library and Fire Station No. 1 project moves forward to final design
A2
- City of Hope expands with Seacliff facility in Huntington Beach
- Trial begins for woman, 70, accused of killing mom in Huntington Beach
A6
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.