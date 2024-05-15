Costa Mesa law offering aid for no-fault evictions off to a slow but promising start

An urgency ordinance broadening protections for renters who receive no-fault eviction notices is slowly helping calm a recent spike in displacements, the city reports.

Last November, with the number of renters facing no-fault evictions at a critical peak, Costa Mesa city leaders adopted an emergency ordinance requiring landlords to report imminent displacements and broadening tenant protection and assistance efforts.

The new law took effect immediately, requiring property owners give occupants a 60-day notice and notify the city within 72 hours of issuing a notice of eviction related to a substantial renovation or demolition or, alternatively, an owner’s desire to move in or take a property off the rental market.

Landlords must also provide one month of fair market value rent to evicted residents and share documentation and permits for renovations substantial enough to trigger displacement of 30 days or more.

The city, in turn, approved $300,000 in Federal Rescue Plan Act funding for local nonprofits to provide case management and financial assistance, allocating $250,000 for legal help and advocacy. Another $600,000 was budgeted for two outreach workers, a senior planner and code enforcement officer to implement the program.

The hope was to prevent families from being forced into homelessness. One month prior, four Newport-Mesa Unified School District families who had been displaced were living on the streets, while 67 no-fault evictions were reported between July 1 and Oct. 25. Officials anticipated Costa Mesa could see another 160 to 170 evictions in the next year.

That grim forecast appears to have been avoided, however, according to a six-month progress report delivered to the Costa Mesa City Council during a May 7 meeting.

Management analyst Sergio Escobar told the council that since November, a total of 35 eviction notices were filed with the city — a decline of nearly 50%. Of those, 25 were of the no-fault variety, while the remaining 10 pertained to occupants for failing to pay rent, causing a nuisance or breach of contract.

Among the no-fault evictions reported by landlords, 17 were initially deemed to be out of compliance with state and city laws. Four of those were withdrawn altogether, resulting in no displacements, while the others were amended and resubmitted, buying tenants time to find new accommodations.

Despite some successes, challenges remain. Although 21 no-fault evictions were given notice to proceed by the city, only one household so far has been granted a $500 voucher for moving-related expenses.

Displaced households that earn 50% or less of the area median income (set at $78,900 for a family of four) may also be eligible to receive supplemental assistance for things like storage fees, security and utility deposits as well as application and holding fees.

Escobar said city staff could only speculate as to why more people were not taking advantage of the offer of assistance.

“In some cases, the most important reason is that individuals must be able to identify and secure a new housing unit before the financial assistance is available to them,” he said. “If they are not able to locate a unit by the date they are to vacate, we do have emergency alternatives available.”

Council members praised the initial progress of the ordinance, asking for more data specific to the city’s six council districts and possible barriers to access as well as continued updates on trends and impacts of the program.

Councilman Manuel Chavez, the only renter on the dais, said he was glad the city responded to an urgent need in the community.

“I’m pleased we have seen a reduction in no-fault evictions,” he said. “Obviously, it’s not perfect, but it’s a right step in the right direction. “