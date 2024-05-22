29th annual Balboa Island Artwalk draws a crowd to South Bayfront Promenade

Diana Johnson admires her purchase as artist Kirsten Anderson tallies up a sale during the Balboa Island Artwalk Sunday.

As the sunshine broke through early Sunday, the 29th Balboa Island Artwalk was the place to be. Throngs were found inching along the South Bayfront admiring the 85 exhibits throughout the day while enjoying the sounds of live music.

Mosaic-Fanatics partners Lani Wilson, left, and Sandy Stevens stand alongside a selection of their mosaic butterflies during the Balboa Island Artwalk Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)

Among the first-time exhibitors were the “Mosaic-Fanatics,” Lani Wilson and Sandy Stevens of San Clemente, who between them have more than 20 years’ experience in glass mosaic.

“When we started the garden part, everyone went crazy over this,” Wilson said about their mosaic butterflies.

Attendees of Sunday’s Balboa Island Artwalk South Bayfront inched along the South Bayfront admiring the art exhibits. (Susan Hoffman)

Also new to exhibiting at the event this year was Julie Granbery of Costa Mesa, who displayed an oversized panoramic photograph of Catalina Island that combined watercolor treatment. “I thought there would be a lot of people who like Catalina and boating,” Granbery said of the subject matter.

Artist Linda Bucci, a.k.a. Ms. Gotrocks, displays her mixed-media metal-smithing jewelry of enamel, copper, silver and collage art-ware during the Balboa Island Artwalk on Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)

In keeping with her yearly ArtWalk tradition, Costa Mesa resident Diana Johnson, who purchased a painting from Long Beach artist Kirsten Anderson, said, “We always find something to take home. I’m always inspired by the art.”

Gerald Carroll sits with his carved turtles and teak pieces reclaimed from old fishing boats at the Balboa Island Artwalk Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)

Winners of the 2024 Artists Awards handed out at Sunday‘s event were Sharon Jackman, who captured the Mary Hardesty Realty Award of Excellence; Debra Huse, Mayor’s Choice Award; Kathleen Williams, Huse Skelly Gallery Art Star Award; and Denise Busony, Andrew Cortez and Susan Leonhard, all of whom were given Randy Higbee Gallery Awards.

To see the winning artworks visit balboaislandartwalk.info.