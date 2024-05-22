4 structures damaged in fire at Newport Terrace Mobile Home Park

No injuries were reported in a structure fire at the Newport Terrace Mobile Home Park that damaged four buildings Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported at around 1:20 p.m. in the 800 block of West 15th Street. About 20 minutes later, streets were closed to traffic in the area of 15th Street and Placentia Avenue and 15th Street and Monrovia Avenue, according to a notice from Newport Beach police.

Firefighters from the Newport Beach, Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach fire departments responded, according to city spokesman John Pope, who confirmed that the blaze was out by 3 p.m. Pope said fire hazmat crews from Huntington Beach indicated there were no hazardous materials on site.

Firefighters check through the remains of one of the buildings damaged in the structure fire reported Wednesday afternoon. Four buildings total were damaged, including three units and one utility shed. (Courtesy of the city of Newport Beach)

Three mobile homes and a utility shed were affected, according to Pope.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. City building inspectors as of late Wednesday afternoon were still examining the structures, but it was believed the homes would be red-tagged as unsafe for occupancy, Pope said.