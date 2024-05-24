San Juan Capistrano man charged with attempting to solicit sex from minor in Newport Beach

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that a San Juan Capistrano man has been charged for attempting to solicit sex from a 13-year-old girl.

According to prosecutors, Shaw Warrington, 34, allegedly attempted to use Reddit to solicit sex from minors in Orange County in January and February of 2023. Undercover law enforcement made contact with Warrington and scheduled a meet-up at a Newport Beach shopping center.

He was arrested when he arrived at the location. A search of his phone reportedly yielded two images of child sexual abuse material. At his home, investigators found a firearm and more than 350 rounds of ammunition.

Warrington faces charges of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, attempted production of child pornography, commission of a felony offense involving a minor while required to register as a sex offender, possession of child pornography and for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

If convicted on all charges, Warrington faces a minimum of 25 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Warrington pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday. His trial is scheduled to begin on July 16. Both the FBI and the Newport Beach Police Department investigated.

Warrington was previously convicted in Orange County Superior Court in 2013 for meeting with a minor in an attempt to engage in sexual activity and was required to register as a sex offender.

His attorney, deputy federal public defender Jason Hannan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.