Water main break causes road closure in Newport Coast

An excavator works on the opening where an Irvine Ranch Water District 20-inch water pipe broke early Wednesday morning in Newport Coast.

A recycled water pipeline burst at 3:32 a.m. Wednesday, leading to the closure of the intersection of Newport Beach at San Joaquin Road to traffic.

“Initially, this resulted in the closure of northbound Newport Coast Drive and westbound San Joaquin Hills,” Deniene Rivenburg, spokesperson for the water district said midday Wednesday. “One lane has been opened on northbound Newport Coast Drive, but westbound San Joaquin Hills remains closed.”

The water not only affected the initial site of the breakage but eventually caused a portion of San Joaquin Hills Road to buckle.

Advertisement

A Paulus crew employee checks out the buckling on San Joaquin Hills Road where a nearby Irvine Ranch Water District 20-inch water pipe broke in Newport Coast Wednesday at 3:32 a.m. (Susan Hoffman)

Paulus Engineering contracting crews worked throughout the day to repair the 20-inch water main pipe, which belongs to the Irvine Ranch Water District.

Rivenburg said that once the pipe repairs were completed, asphalt restoration would take place.

The city of Newport Beach is acting in a support role to the IRWD, according to spokesman John Pope.