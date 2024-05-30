Newport-Mesa enters grad season with ceremonies for Early College, STEP students

Happy graduates Dalena Tang, Jamila Toumi, Yandel Urbano, and Gracelyn Valencia, from left, prepare to walk into the Early College High School commencement ceremony at the Robert Moore Theater at OCC on Thursday.

Newport-Mesa Unified School District officially commenced its graduation season this week, celebrating the achievements of matriculating seniors from Early College High School and those enrolled in STEP, the district’s adult transition program in separate ceremonies in Costa Mesa.

A group of 52 Early College graduates convened Thursday at Orange Coast College’s Robert B. Moore Theater to receive their diplomas on the same campus where they took college-level courses under ECHS’s dual enrollment program.

Newport-Mesa Unified School District reports this year’s class has earned the highest number of academic honors, graduation cords and diploma seals in the school’s history.

Advertisement

Decorated graduates are asked to stand Thursday during the Early College High School commencement ceremony at OCC’s Robert Moore Theater. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Among this year’s graduates, 36 will continue their studies at four-year colleges and universities, while 15 will head to two-year colleges. One graduate plans to enroll in a trade school.

Students from ECHS’ class of 2024 received more than $700,000 in scholarships.

Early College High School grad Marcelina Sanchez, right, walks in a commencement ceremony with her fellow classmates Thursday at Orange Coast College’s Robert B. Moore Theatre. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Thursday’s ceremony included student speakers Paxton Onstott and Marcelina Sanchez, who joined Early College Principal Dave Martinez in marking the special occasion.

“The class of 2024 has been a special class of young people,” Martinez said in a statement ahead of the graduation festivities. “They started ECHS as online learners in August 2020 but navigated the challenges to become the class with the highest number of IGETC certificates and associate degrees earned.”

This week was also noteworthy for graduates of Newport-Mesa’s STEP, an adult transition program for students with special needs through age 22 that helps enrollees prepare to lead independent lives after school by offering job and life skills assistance.

STEP teacher Charlene Hommerding hands the mike to graduate Mary Jasinski Wednesday at the Harper Assessment Center in Costa Mesa. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Family and friends cheered on a cohort of 15 graduates in a ceremony Wednesday at the district’s Harper Assessment Center in Costa Mesa. Faculty members and administrators lined up to congratulate students with a hand-shake walk after they’d received their diplomas.

Examples of accomplishments made possible by the STEP program include Jessie Delgado, who secured a job at Wienerschnitzel nearly two years ago and has since become a valuable and dedicated employee who pulls 30-hour work weeks.

Seth Barker walks the hand-shake line after receiving his diploma from NMUSD’s STEP program Wednesday in Costa Mesa. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Graduate Seth Barker, with the support of his family and STEP teacher, started a micro-business selling handmade bracelets. The endeavor allows him not only an outlet for creative expression but to help support himself as well.

Special education coordinator Kimberly Doyle, who runs the program, told students that graduation is more than a milestone — it’s a testament to students’ resilience, courage and dedication.

“As you step forward from the Adult Transition Program at STEP, remember that every challenge you’ve overcome has shaped the remarkable individual you are today,” she said. “Your journey inspires us all, and your future is filled with boundless possibilities.”