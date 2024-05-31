Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, May 31, 2024
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Newport Beach’s Maddie Musselman, Kaleigh Gilchrist return to Olympic women’s water polo team
- Irvine man gets 6 years for Costa Mesa Planned Parenthood firebombing
- Laguna Beach to repeal development ordinance under referendum
- Newport-Mesa enters grad season with ceremonies for Early College, STEP students
A2
- Fountain Valley expands efforts to notify property owners of pending projects
- Newport Beach man faces charges of swindling Chicago resident out of $2 million
A3
