Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, May 30, 2024
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Driver alleged to have killed teen in Balboa Peninsula DUI charged with second-degree murder
- Huntington Beach man arrested, charged with making antisemitic threats in North Carolina
- Huntington Beach family grew by two after helping foster care kids in need
- Los Amigos seniors lined up for success after graduation
A2
