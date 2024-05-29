Huntington Beach man arrested, charged with making antisemitic threats in North Carolina

Huntington Beach resident Kevin Dunlow was arrested in California and charged for allegedly making antisemitic threats to individuals in North Carolina.

A Huntington Beach man was arrested Friday on federal charges of sending threats to individuals in North Carolina and knowingly making false bomb threats.

Kevin Dunlow, 62, was arrested in California and charged in the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of North Carolina, per a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Dunlow allegedly made several threats targeting multiple entities and individuals, including an elected official, members of law enforcement and several synagogues in North Carolina. He was in California at the time.

On about May 7, Dunlow allegedly stated, “Jews didn’t deserve to live. Jews didn’t deserve to be on this earth. I’m going to kill the Jews. I’m coming to the temple to kill all the Jews and the children.”

In addition, Dunlow allegedly made a false bomb threat to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

“Hate-fueled, violent threats endanger the safety of individuals and entire communities,” U.S. Atty. Gen. Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. “This defendant is accused of making explicit and detailed threats ... The Justice Department will prosecute anyone who makes illegal threats motivated by antisemitism or bias of any kind.”

Dunlow is charged with illegally using any form of communication to send a threat to harm or kidnap another person intentionally, as well as illegally knowingly making false reports about bombs. If convicted, he faces five years in prison for each charge, prosecutors said.

U.S. Atty. Michael Easley for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement.

“We will not normalize violent threats in America, whether targeting law enforcement, elected officials or average citizens,” Easley said in a statement. “The complaint alleges the defendant made violent threats against people of faith, cops and public servants. These cases will always receive our highest attention.”

According to a news release, the FBI Charlotte Field Office is investigating the case, with assistance from the FBI Los Angeles Field Office and the Justice Department’s National Security Division. Assistant U.S. Atty. Gabriel Diaz for the Eastern District of North Carolina is prosecuting the case.