Fountain Valley Barons conquer high school, commence with adulthood

Fountain Valley graduates celebrate with their diplomas during a commencement ceremony on Wednesday at Orange Coast College.

Fountain Valley High held its commencement ceremony on Wednesday at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa.

The school had an estimated 720 graduates in its senior class, among the largest group of graduates in the Huntington Beach Union High School District.

Fountain Valley graduates wearing white caps and gowns earned the title of summa cum laude. (Courtesy of Kayla Holmes)

Friends and family filled the stands at LeBard Stadium, looking down onto the field, where the graduates sat clad in caps and gowns of blue or white.

The white robes represented students who achieved a weighted grade-point average of 4.40 or higher, earning the title of summa cum laude.

Fountain Valley Principal Paul Lopez delivers remarks during a commencement ceremony on Wednesday at Orange Coast College. (Courtesy of Kayla Holmes)

Joycemary Dang led off with the Pledge of Allegiance. Vocal music student director Joshua Merrill performed the national anthem.

Tuyen Lu and Nicole Chu delivered remarks as the senior speakers.

Fountain Valley graduates pose with their diplomas after a commencement ceremony on Wednesday at Orange Coast College. (Courtesy of Kayla Holmes)

Principal Paul Lopez presented the graduating class. Cassidy Dang and Jackson Shintaku helped bring their classmates home with a recital of the alma mater.