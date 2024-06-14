Advertisement
News

Fountain Valley Barons conquer high school, commence with adulthood

Fountain Valley graduates celebrate with their diplomas at Orange Coast College.
Fountain Valley graduates celebrate with their diplomas during a commencement ceremony on Wednesday at Orange Coast College.
(Courtesy of Kayla Holmes)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Share

Fountain Valley High held its commencement ceremony on Wednesday at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa.

The school had an estimated 720 graduates in its senior class, among the largest group of graduates in the Huntington Beach Union High School District.

Fountain Valley graduates wearing white caps and gowns earned the title of summa cum laude.
(Courtesy of Kayla Holmes)
Advertisement

Friends and family filled the stands at LeBard Stadium, looking down onto the field, where the graduates sat clad in caps and gowns of blue or white.

The white robes represented students who achieved a weighted grade-point average of 4.40 or higher, earning the title of summa cum laude.

Fountain Valley Principal Paul Lopez delivers remarks during a commencement ceremony on Wednesday at Orange Coast College.
(Courtesy of Kayla Holmes)

Joycemary Dang led off with the Pledge of Allegiance. Vocal music student director Joshua Merrill performed the national anthem.

Tuyen Lu and Nicole Chu delivered remarks as the senior speakers.

Fountain Valley graduates pose with their diplomas after a commencement ceremony on Wednesday at Orange Coast College.
(Courtesy of Kayla Holmes)

Principal Paul Lopez presented the graduating class. Cassidy Dang and Jackson Shintaku helped bring their classmates home with a recital of the alma mater.

Fountain Valley graduates share a hug at a commencement ceremony on Wednesday at Orange Coast College.
(Courtesy of Kayla Holmes)
NewsFountain Valley
Andrew Turner

Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611

More on this Subject

Advertisement