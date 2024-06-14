Marina Vikings graduates set sail for adulthood

Jubilant Marina High School graduates cheer to their families and friends during Thursday’s commencement ceremony at Westminster High School.

Members of the Marina High School Vocal Club performed “Great Adventure” during Thursday’s graduation ceremony at Boswell Field in Westminster, which seemed appropriate.

Marina High School graduate Esmeralda Hernandez waves before receiving her diploma during Thursday’s commencement ceremony. (James Carbone)

The class of 2024 certainly experienced adventure coming into school during a global pandemic. But the Vikings emerged on the other side.

Advertisement

Marina celebrated its 430 graduates during the ceremony, which was emceed by senior class president Nardeen Gebraeel.

Marina High School graduate Hardy Javier Chavez is grateful after receiving his diploma during Thursday’s commencement ceremony. (James Carbone)

ASB President Kaylen Tran led the crowd and graduates in the Pledge of Allegiance, while Abigail Bardens performed the national anthem.

Marina Principal Morgan Smith gave comments, along with senior speaker Benjamin McDonald and Summa Cum Laude senior speaker Malia Haynes.

Marina High School graduate Malia Haynes, the Summa Cum Laude senior speaker, gives her remarks during Thursday’s ceremony. (James Carbone)

Marina teachers Gavin Ehlers and Shawne Hume read the names of the graduates.