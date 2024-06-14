Marina Vikings graduates set sail for adulthood
Members of the Marina High School Vocal Club performed “Great Adventure” during Thursday’s graduation ceremony at Boswell Field in Westminster, which seemed appropriate.
The class of 2024 certainly experienced adventure coming into school during a global pandemic. But the Vikings emerged on the other side.
Marina celebrated its 430 graduates during the ceremony, which was emceed by senior class president Nardeen Gebraeel.
ASB President Kaylen Tran led the crowd and graduates in the Pledge of Allegiance, while Abigail Bardens performed the national anthem.
Marina Principal Morgan Smith gave comments, along with senior speaker Benjamin McDonald and Summa Cum Laude senior speaker Malia Haynes.
Marina teachers Gavin Ehlers and Shawne Hume read the names of the graduates.
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.