Breaking: Newport Beach police investigating possible shooting at Fashion Island

Several police vehicles from the Newport Beach Police Department blocked the entrances to Fashion Island near Newport Center Drive following an attempted robbery in July 2023. NBPD said late Tuesday afternoon there had been reports of a possible shooting there.

Newport Beach residents and shoppers are being advised to avoid Fashion Island as police are investigating a possible shooting incident Tuesday afternoon.

A notice went out from the Newport Beach Police Department at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, notifying the public that officers are on the scene and that the situation is developing. Authorities indicated in the report that police were aware of a “possible shooting” in the area. Police are on-site to navigate the public to safety and are advising people avoid the area, according to the department.

No additional information was provided by the NBPD and a spokesperson for the department could not be immediately reached. But according to City News Service, two suspects possibly related to that shooting are believed to have led authorities on a chase into South Gate, where one was being taken into custody near Lincoln Avenue and Paramount Boulevard. KCAL9 reports several other people bailed out of the suspects’ vehicle earlier in the pursuit.

The shooting appears to have occurred nearby the Barnes & Noble and reportedly killed one woman and seriously injured another individual. City News Service said initial reports indicated that a mid-afternoon robbery led to one of the suspects opening fire, seriously injuring one victim.

While fleeing, a woman was fatally shot.

There is no immediate description of the suspects.

An attempted robbery occurred last summer at Fashion Island.

This story will be updated when more information is available.