Laguna Beach debuts drone show for the Fourth of July

A group of drones make the shape of the Olympic rings as part of the Fourth of July drone show over Main Beach Park in Laguna Beach on Thursday. The city tried out a drone show in lieu of its traditional fireworks in the evening.

The cameras and cellphones came out in bulk, as thousands endeavored to capture the opening moments of a new Independence Day celebration in Laguna Beach.

An aerial spectacular of 300 drones lit up the night sky over Monument Point, whipping through a series of thematic formations.

The creative designs included patriotic imagery, including a likeness of the American flag and nods to Team USA in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris. At one point, the words “City of Laguna Beach” were spelled out in red, white and blue.

Drones form a peace sign as part of the Fourth of July drone show over Main Beach Park in Laguna Beach as smoke from fireworks in Emerald Bay lingers in the background. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Drones also worked their way into depictions of more local icons, such as the Laguna Beach trolleys, the Main Beach lifeguard tower, and even an artist and their canvas. Coastal activities such as sailing and surfing, as well as marine life like jellyfish and sharks, also played heavily into the drone show, which did not quite reach the 15-minute mark.

Those looking to set the show to music were directed to a QR code to simulcast patriotic music from the Voice of Laguna or local radio station KXFM 104.7.

The drones took on the appearance of marine life. In this video, they become a shark and then a pair of jellyfish 🦈 🪼 pic.twitter.com/yJW1VD3SGH — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) July 5, 2024

Onlookers took in the show from across the city, with images surfacing on social media from the coastline to residential properties in the cliffs. Main Beach, which had been packed in the late afternoon, had its benches filled along the boardwalk as showtime approached.

The crowd grew denser still, as people ascended the stairs, eyeing lines of sight along the coast and among the palm trees in Heisler Park. Fireworks from neighboring communities to the north could be seen in the background.

A group of drones take the shape of a Star Wars jet fighter as part of the Fourth of July drone show in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Laguna Beach made the call to replace its traditional fireworks with a drone show in May. The City Council directed staff to pursue the technology-driven entertainment option on a one-year trial basis.

The city spent approximately $75,000 to put on the drone show, according to the staff report when the item came before the council. A continuation of the fireworks display would have cost about $42,000.

Proponents of that move considered the environmental impact, looking at benefits with respect to fire danger and impacts on wildlife, including those related to noise.

Drones rest on the lawn bowling greens in Heisler Park in Laguna Beach on Thursday. (Courtesy of Dru Murphy)

A sampling of the public after the show resulted in mixed reviews, as some longed for the pyrotechnics. Whether the preference was for drones or fireworks, Laguna Beach saw its fair share of foot traffic. Downtown bars and restaurants had ample guests to serve, and the local art galleries were also getting a significant number of walk-ins.

That turned into vehicular traffic on the way out of town, which remained bumper to bumper more than two hours after the drones had touched back down.