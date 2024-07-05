Patriotic Old Glory Parade of boats brings red, white and blue to Newport Harbor

Passengers of OASIS V wave flags to people on Balboa Island during the Old Glory Fourth of July boat parade.

Around 50 boats patriotically decorated in red, white and blue cruised Newport Harbor for a few hours Thursday afternoon in celebration of Independence Day.

An all-female crew navigates the vessel “Ladies First” around Newport Harbor during the Old Glory Fourth of July boat parade. (Susan Hoffman)

As part of the American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291 tradition, prizes were given in various categories to participants.

From left, Bowie, Jaxin and Lexi play in the water as they shout out “Happy Fourth of July” to boaters in Newport Beach’s Old Glory parade. (Susan Hoffman)

Daniel Goncalves and Magda Michna, who hadn’t yet moved into their new Balboa Island home, decided to camp out with air mattresses so they could take in the holiday festivities.

“We just bought a house on Emerald Avenue, and it’s the first time ever seeing the parade,” said Michna. “It’s incredible, the best way to celebrate the Fourth of July.”

Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill aboard the American Legion yacht charter boat, Valor, during the Old Glory Fourth of July boat parade. (Susan Hoffman)

“It’s just nice to see everyone come together and celebrate this beautiful country,” Goncalves said.

Grace Anne sailboat riders wave to beachgoers during Old Glory boat parade on the Fourth of July. (Susan Hoffman)

In addition to the Old Glory Parade, Post 291 hosted a pancake breakfast in the morning, followed by $5 lunches in the afternoon and evening that offered a choice of tacos, a hamburger or a hot dog.

It was all part of a three-day celebration of the organization’s 100th anniversary in Newport Harbor, which included a black-tie gala Friday night and another pancake breakfast and lunch Saturday.