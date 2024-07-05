Patriotic Old Glory Parade of boats brings red, white and blue to Newport Harbor
Around 50 boats patriotically decorated in red, white and blue cruised Newport Harbor for a few hours Thursday afternoon in celebration of Independence Day.
As part of the American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291 tradition, prizes were given in various categories to participants.
Daniel Goncalves and Magda Michna, who hadn’t yet moved into their new Balboa Island home, decided to camp out with air mattresses so they could take in the holiday festivities.
“We just bought a house on Emerald Avenue, and it’s the first time ever seeing the parade,” said Michna. “It’s incredible, the best way to celebrate the Fourth of July.”
“It’s just nice to see everyone come together and celebrate this beautiful country,” Goncalves said.
In addition to the Old Glory Parade, Post 291 hosted a pancake breakfast in the morning, followed by $5 lunches in the afternoon and evening that offered a choice of tacos, a hamburger or a hot dog.
It was all part of a three-day celebration of the organization’s 100th anniversary in Newport Harbor, which included a black-tie gala Friday night and another pancake breakfast and lunch Saturday.
