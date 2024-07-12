Car fire shuts down lanes at Jamboree and Ford temporarily Friday morning
Lanes were temporarily shut down Friday morning on Jamboree Road at Ford Road after a car was engulfed in flames.
Residents were notified at around 9:30 a.m. that the northbound lanes would be closed due to an electrical fire in a vehicle. The Newport Beach Police Department stated the fire appeared to have started at around 9 a.m. but no additional details were forthcoming.
No injuries were reported, and lanes were reopened by around 11:30 a.m.
