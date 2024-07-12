Car fire shuts down lanes at Jamboree and Ford temporarily Friday morning

A car fire on Jamboree Road at Ford Road appeared to be caused by an electrical issue, according to Newport Beach police.

Lanes were temporarily shut down Friday morning on Jamboree Road at Ford Road after a car was engulfed in flames.

Residents were notified at around 9:30 a.m. that the northbound lanes would be closed due to an electrical fire in a vehicle. The Newport Beach Police Department stated the fire appeared to have started at around 9 a.m. but no additional details were forthcoming.

No injuries were reported, and lanes were reopened by around 11:30 a.m.

Traffic was backed up on Jamboree Road at Ford Road early Friday morning because of a vehicle fire. (Susan Hoffman)