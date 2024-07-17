Huntington Beach police shoot, injure a man outside gas station Tuesday night

Officers from the Huntington Beach Police Department responded at around 11 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Goldenwest Street and Heil Avenue regarding a call for assistance. At some point they opened fire on a man, striking him multiple times.

Huntington Beach police shot a man outside an Arco gas station in Huntington Beach, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers from the Huntington Beach Police Department responded at around 11 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Goldenwest Street and Heil Avenue regarding a call for assistance where they encountered a man outside the gas station, NBC 4 reported. At some point the officers opened fire on the suspect, striking him multiple times.

“The individual was transported to a local area hospital where he is currently being treated. No officers or bystanders were injured as a result,” according to a statement issued Wednesday afternoon from the office of Jennifer Carey, the city’s public affairs manager.

Advertisement

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will handle the investigation into the shooting, as is protocol in an officer-involved shooting, according to the city’s statement. No further details were being released as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.

Daily Pilot staff contributed to this report.