Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, July 26, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday's coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Newport Beach’s Kaleigh Gilchrist, Maddie Musselman enjoyed sharing the road to Paris
- CMPD beefs up west-side presence after minor injured in gang-related shooting
- Laguna Beach marine safety chief to retire, successor appointed
- Volunteers bring well-honed skills to keep Newport Beach senior center buzzing
- Newport Beach City Council initiates talks to renovate aging Balboa Yacht Basin
