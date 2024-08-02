Laguna Beach aims to beautify commercial district with incentive program

The city of Laguna Beach plans to incentivize property owners to maintain their buildings and the surrounding areas. Above, patrons shop and dine on the city’s Forest Avenue.

Looking for a collaborative effort to beautify its commercial district and draw more people into local businesses, Laguna Beach plans to incentivize property owners to maintain their buildings and the surrounding areas.

The city further defined the conditions by which a property would be considered a good neighbor. Conditions that constitute a nuisance were outlined in an ordinance approved by the City Council on July 23. Property owners, including those with vacant buildings, will be expected to keep their properties clean, safe and visually appealing.

A pool of up to $300,000 will be made available to assist businesses in complying with the ordinance. A business may qualify for as much as $10,000 in reimbursement of community development fees if related maintenance projects are completed within the first year following the adoption of the program, which was established via a council resolution.

The community development director would make determinations with respect to the completion of projects.

“We all know those properties, and we can point them out, that need a new coat of paint or need some landscaping, or even somebody to go out there with a broom and sweep the front sidewalks,” Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, the board chair for the Chamber of Commerce, said when reached for comment on Friday. “Some need roofs replaced, some need awnings redone, and they’re just shabby.

“The idea behind this was just to sort of support these business owners financially, in the case of eliminating a permit fee or getting reimbursed for a permit, to make these changes without being penalized.”

Chamber officials hoped to educate inquiring business owners on the reimbursement process. Reimbursement will apply to community development fees. It will not apply to the maintenance itself.

“This is a time when the city sees the need because there are definitely some properties that are worse than others at this point, and they are reflecting badly on the businesses that are their neighbors,” said Erin Slattery, the chamber’s president. “We want to make the whole city look good and appealing for our residents and our visitors, and we want our businesses to thrive.”

The ordinance does not go into effect until 30 days after approval of the second reading. The next meeting of the city council is scheduled for Aug. 13.

Nuisance abatement could be sought in the form of an administrative citation against noncompliant properties.

“This ordinance shows our commitment to making Laguna Beach’s commercial areas more attractive,” Mayor Sue Kempf said in a statement. “By offering support and incentives, we aim to help our business community thrive and create a vibrant environment for everyone.

“As part of this effort, we are excited to introduce the ‘Charm Challenge,’ which will recognize and honor property owners and tenants who consistently maintain exemplary standards.”