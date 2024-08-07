Advertisement
Vert ramp rucks among festivities at U.S. Open of Surfing

Skaters demonstrate their skills on a vert ramp built on the sand just south of Huntington Beach Pier Sunday, Aug. 3.
(Eric Licas)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
High-flying youth skaters showed off their skills over the weekend at the Vert Next X Jam, part of the festivities at the Lexus US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach.

Shion Suganami sails over a vert ramp built on the sand just south of Huntington Beach Pier Sunday, Aug. 3.
Athletes in the boys division took turns dropping in from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday on a vert ramp built on the sand just south of Huntington Beach Pier. Shion Suganami, 10, spent most of the day attempting a 540 . He earned a wave of applause from eventgoers taking a break from the action at the beach and the sound of trucks banging against plywood from impressed skateboarders after eventually landing the trick later in the day.

The exhibition was a prelude to the Women’s and Men’s Skateboard Vert Pro Finals scheduled Aug. 10 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. That’s followed by an exhibition session featuring adult skaters on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. All of this takes place alongside the US Open of Surfing, which enters its championship heats this weekend.

Banyan Meyer catches air as brother Valen Meyer exits a vert ramp built at Huntington Beach Pier on Sunday, Aug. 3.
Skaters demonstrate skills on a vert ramp built on the sand south of Huntington Beach Pier on Aug. 3.
Skaters demonstrate skills on a vert ramp built on the sand south of Huntington Beach Pier Sunday, Aug. 3.
Skaters demonstrate their skills on a vert ramp built on the sand just south of Huntington Beach Pier Sunday, Aug. 3.
Valen Meyer sticks his tongue out while launching off of a vert ramp built on the sand just south of Huntington Beach Pier
Valen Meyer sticks his tongue out while launching off of a vert ramp built on the sand just south of Huntington Beach Pier on Sunday, Aug. 3.
Skaters demonstrate their skills on a vert ramp built on the sand just south of Huntington Beach Pier.
Skaters demonstrate their skills on a vert ramp built on the sand just south of Huntington Beach Pier Sunday, Aug. 3.
Eric Licas

Eric Licas covers Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. He previously was a crime and public safety reporter and, before that, spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus.

