Vert ramp rucks among festivities at U.S. Open of Surfing
High-flying youth skaters showed off their skills over the weekend at the Vert Next X Jam, part of the festivities at the Lexus US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach.
Athletes in the boys division took turns dropping in from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday on a vert ramp built on the sand just south of Huntington Beach Pier. Shion Suganami, 10, spent most of the day attempting a 540 . He earned a wave of applause from eventgoers taking a break from the action at the beach and the sound of trucks banging against plywood from impressed skateboarders after eventually landing the trick later in the day.
The exhibition was a prelude to the Women’s and Men’s Skateboard Vert Pro Finals scheduled Aug. 10 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. That’s followed by an exhibition session featuring adult skaters on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. All of this takes place alongside the US Open of Surfing, which enters its championship heats this weekend.
