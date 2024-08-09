Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Aug. 9, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Accomplished group inducted as Surfing Walk of Fame turns 30
- Missing since July 28, Huntington Beach swimmer’s body discovered Monday
- Bob Whalen, George Weiss begin reelection campaigns for Laguna Beach City Council
- Take a tour of the Narwahl, an active U.S. Coast Guard cutter docked at Corona del Mar Saturday
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.