Democratic VP candidate Tim Walz to visit Newport Beach Tuesday

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz attends a presidential campaign rally at the High Country in Wisconsin, United States on Aug. 7. Walz, who is seeking to be elected to vice president on the Harris-Walz ticket, is scheduled to be in Newport Beach for a fundraiser Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s running-mate in the November election, Minn. Gov. Tim Walz, is scheduled to appear at campaign fundraising event in Newport Beach on Tuesday.

The former high school social studies teacher and Army National Guard Veteran’s visit to Orange County comes one week after his addition to the Democratic Party’s ticket, and on the heels of a tour alongside Harris of battleground states including Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania. They made their first scheduled appearance in the traditionally blue stronghold of California at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco on Sunday.

Tuesday’s meet-and-greet lands in a city currently led by a conservative-leaning mayor and council.

“He’s the one who’s choosing to come to Newport Beach,” Mayor Will O’Neill said in an interview with Fox LA. “And so my door is open to talk to him about actually good policy so that he’s not just taking money away from residents, but actually looking around and seeing what a 7-0 Republican city council has been able to do in our city.”

The time and venue for the reception were withheld pending reservations. Admission for the event ranged from $1,000 to $100,000. As of Monday, only tickets priced at $10,000 and up were still available.