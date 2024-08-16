With just days to go, Newport-Mesa Unifed preps for ‘an amazing school year’

A student tries out a new backpack during an Aug. 3 Newport-Mesa Unified School District school resource fair outside the Costa Mesa IKEA.

Whatever the weather may indicate, fall is on the horizon as Newport-Mesa Unified School District prepares to greet nearly 18,000 students Monday at the start of the 2024-25 school year.

Students and families may see a few new faces and infrastructure improvements this year, as NMUSD welcomes new principals at Eastbluff Elementary and Back Bay High schools, continues work on the new Estancia High School performing arts complex and celebrates the completion of a southbound bike lane outside Kaiser Elementary School.

A new southbound bike lane on Santa Ana Avenue outside Kaiser Elementary School will make it easier for students to bike to and from school. (Courtesy of Russell Toler)

Costa Mesa Public Works employees on Tuesday completed the Santa Ana Avenue Bike Facility Gap Closure Project, which will prevent students who ride their bikes to the campus from having to merge with vehicle traffic in between 22nd Street and East 21st Street.

Curriculum developments are also being planned for the year ahead, NMUSD officials reported Thursday. Students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade will soon get to explore new engineering coursework and concepts, as the district expands its elementary school science offerings with help from a grant from national nonprofit Project Lead the Way and the state’s K-12 Strong Workforce Program.

New interactive lessons will blend computer science, engineering and biomedical science principles designed to help promote the understanding and use of Next Generation Science Standards and problem solving in real-world scenarios inside the classroom.

Community partners joined Newport-Mesa Unified in a back-to-school resource fair at the Costa Mesa IKEA Aug. 3. (Matthew Jennings)

The coursework will also provide a seamless transition into career technical education (CTE) pathways at the middle and high school levels.

At an Aug. 6 back-to-school resource fair , some 60 community partners passed out backpacks full of school supplies, shoes, clothing and lunch boxes to kids, along with bikes and skateboards and provided access to free dental and healthcare for families in need.

“We are excited to welcome everyone back to an amazing school year at Newport-Mesa Unified,” NMUSD Supt. Wes Smith said in a statement Friday.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to ensure all students feel welcomed and supported when they return. Together with our dedicated community, we will make this a great year for all our students.”