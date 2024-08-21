Riddle Field to stay lit later for Laguna Beach Little League, which has seen a big surge in players

The Laguna Beach City Council has extended hours for the lights at Riddle Field. The lights will remain on until 9:30 p.m. six days per week.

Play ball was the message at Laguna Beach City Hall last week, as the City Council voted unanimously to extend the lighted hours for Riddle Field.

The field, located in the Boat Canyon neighborhood of north Laguna Beach, is home to Laguna Beach Little League and the city’s recreational adult softball program.

Representatives of Laguna Beach Little League lobbied for the lights to stay on longer after experiencing a surge in participation. City officials said the league had more than 115 registered players for the fall season in 2023, marking its most in the past decade. The increased interest led to the formation of three additional teams.

Riddle Field will remain lit until 9:30 p.m. from September to November and from February to July. The lights will not come on during Saturdays in the fall, nor Sundays in the spring and summer. The council moved forward with the new hours requested by Laguna Beach Little League on a one-year trial basis.

Laguna Beach Little League saw its registration grow to more than 115 players for the fall season in 2023. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

It marks a significant improvement in field access, as previously the lights were utilized only on Wednesdays until 8 p.m. during the fall season. The field was illuminated until 9:30 p.m. on weekdays for spring and summer ball.

Field maintenance and improvements take place during December and January, when the field is closed.

“I think it’s very exciting that we have a problem where we need more space for Little League because there’s so much enrollment,” Mayor Pro Tem Alex Rounaghi said. “I think that’s such a good problem for us to have as a community.

“I think that as leaders of the city, our first obligation is to the children of our community. … I think that’s just so important, and Little League is something that creates a real community space. I didn’t play baseball, but I remember the snack bar and all that. It’s a community space, and I think it’s Laguna at its best.”

Riddle Field is utilized by Laguna Beach Little League and the city’s recreational adult softball program. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

BJ Donovan, a Laguna Beach Little League board member, addressed the City Council during the Aug. 13 meeting and pointed out that men’s softball had greater permitting use in the fall than Little League.

“As a league, our registration numbers have increased dramatically, as well as the desire to play more competitive baseball locally,” Donovan said. “Simply put, our goal as a Little League is to allow as many children to play baseball as possible.”

In a letter submitted ahead of the meeting, Laguna Beach Little League President Brad Downey said the additional hours of light usage would provide players with an additional game per week, plus four additional practice slots in the fall due to limited daylight hours.

Riddle Field has been part of the Laguna Beach community since 1962. A handful of field lighting projects there have taken place over time, most recently the installation of LED lighting in 2019. A staff report noted that the shift to LED lighting was motivated, in part, by the ability to minimize glare for neighboring homes and reduce operating costs.

Laguna Beach’s Riddle Field had LED lighting installed in 2019. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The City Council urged the Little League to be good neighbors in being granted additional use of the field. The lights may only be used for official team practices and games, and coaches will be required to turn off the lights as they exit the field. City officials added that a remote timer has been installed that turns off the lights according to schedule.

“I just encourage the league to be efficient with the scheduling and use of time, so that it’s not like, ‘Oh, we’ve got until 9:30, so let’s just stretch it out,’” Councilman Bob Whalen said. “If there’s ways to be efficient, … we have had other issues with neighbors in close proximity to recreation activities.”