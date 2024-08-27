2 victims in luxury vehicles targeted by robbers in Newport Beach

Robbers on Monday night targeted people behind the wheels of luxury cars in the parking lot of Fashion Island mall in Newport Beach, according to police.

A trio of suspects robbed a man sitting inside a white Rolls Royce SUV and tried to carjack another in a yellow Ferrari —

leading to shots being fired — in the parking lot of an upscale Newport Beach shopping center, authorities said today.

The robberies were reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday at a parking lot at Fashion Island near the Bloomingdale’s store, where witnesses told Newport Beach police that three men wearing ski masks approached a man in a Rolls Royce and stole his watch and wallet.

The suspects then approached a man in a yellow Ferrari and attempted to carjack the vehicle, but the driver sped away, prompting one of the suspects to open fire at the luxury car, shattering a window.

Advertisement

The Ferrari driver eventually stopped at a nearby gas station. No injuries were reported.

The suspects fled the scene and were believed to have been in a blue Kia Sedan, officials said.

In July, a tourist from New Zealand — 68-year-old Patricia McKay — was killed in an attempted robbery in the parking lot of the Fashion Island mall. In that case, two suspects approached the victim and her husband as they were leaving the mall and tried to rob them, eventually dragging McKay into the parking lot, where she was run over by a getaway vehicle driven by a third

suspect.