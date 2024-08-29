Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Girl Scouts donate vending machine exchanging literacy for acts of kindness to Newport Elementary
- 7 candidates qualify to run for Costa Mesa City Council
- 2 victims in luxury vehicles targeted by robbers in Newport Beach
- Huntington Beach City School District readies campuses for return
- Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley welcome thousands of students to new school year
Inside
