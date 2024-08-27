Huntington Beach City School District readies campuses for return

Huntington Beach City School District officials say they are ready to welcome back about 4,500 students for the new school year that is set to start Sept. 3. Above, Supt. Leisa Winston makes remarks during the Sowers Middle School ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new campus in February.

Huntington Beach City School District is one of the later-starting districts in the area, welcoming kids back on Sept. 3, the day after Labor Day.

When they get back, a couple of schools will have more Apples in the classroom than the stereotypical fruit given as an act of goodwill by students.

Seacliff and Smith elementary schools are piloting a districtwide initiative aligned with the strategic plan, focusing on technology as Huntington Beach City School District transitions to an Apple school district.

This summer, HBCSD hosted training sessions with an Apple professional coach, district spokeswoman Adriana Angulo said in an email. Teachers from Smith and Seacliff explored ways to integrate iPads and MacBooks into their classrooms, developing lesson plans, creating templates and practicing using the technology to enhance learning experiences.

Seacliff Elementary Principal Mike Andrzejewski said the school was an Apple school about 15 years ago, before transitioning to Chromebooks in recent years following the passage of Measure Q.

Students will have iPads in the classroom at Seacliff, he said, and teachers will also be using Apple TV in the classroom.

“We already have interactive flat panels in our classrooms, and we have surround sound in the classroom,” Andrzejewski said. “Those were used before with the Chromebooks. Now, with iPads, I think the teachers will have greater flexibility in the room to be able to better communicate with the students, to better monitor what they’re doing, to better control where they’re able to go. Also, to monitor to make sure everyone’s staying on task.

“I think there’s a lot of opportunities. It’s going to have a learning curve with it, but I think the teachers are excited as we’ve begun the work with Apple, to see where that can take us.”

Both Seacliff and Smith elementary schools feed into Dwyer Middle School, he added, and the district hopes to continue the Apple adaption at Dwyer next school year to aid the transition.

Overall, Huntington Beach City School District expects to welcome back about 4,500 students to its six elementary schools and two middle schools, Angulo said.

Sowers Middle School, which completed Phase 1 of its reconstruction last February, has ongoing construction in Phase 2. Milestones were completed over the summer, with the standing of the steel and pouring of the slab at the gym and locker room building.

Officials are expecting completion of the drive aisle off of Indianapolis Avenue early in the school year, Angulo said.