Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Aug. 30, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Laguna Beach packs house for meeting on insurance and wildfire
- Alternative to controversial plan to bury contaminated sediment in Newport Harbor gains traction
- Ocean View School District 7-11 Committee recommends sale of two sites
- Costa Mesa bike shop gearing up for monthly ‘Donut Ride’
Inside
