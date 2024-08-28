Alabaman pleads guilty to shooting man at Huntington Beach Jack in the Box

Chaz Jamar Gooden of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, pleaded guilty to assault with a firearm in an incident that took place in September 2023.

A 34-year-old Alabama man pleaded guilty Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to two years in prison for shooting a man in Huntington Beach.

Chaz Jamar Gooden of Pleasant Grove, Ala., pleaded guilty to assault with a firearm. As part of the negotiated plea deal with prosecutors, felony counts of attempted murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm were dismissed with sentencing enhancements for the personal use of a firearm, inflicting great bodily injury on the victim, and discharge of a gun causing great bodily injury.

Gooden shot the victim at about 11 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Jack in the Box at 16311 Beach Blvd., between Heil and Edinger avenues, police said.

Gooden has credit for 598 days in jail awaiting trial.