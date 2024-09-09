Woman and man killed after Amazon truck collides with van in Huntington Beach

The fatal collision happened on Bolsa Avenue at Graham Street in Huntington Beach at around 10 a.m. Sunday, according to officials.

An Amazon truck collided with a van in Huntington Beach, leaving two people dead Sunday morning.

The gray cargo vehicle was heading east on Bolsa Avenue and went into the intersection at Graham Street on a green light when it crashed into a tan Toyota Sienna at about 10 a.m., Huntington Beach Police said in a news release.

Footage from videographers at the scene of the accident showed a Freightliner cargo van marked Amazon.com with its front end lodged into the front passenger side of the Sienna.

The 61-year-old man behind the wheel of the Sienna and the woman who was riding with him were found dead by first responders. Their identities were not immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

The driver of the Freightliner was a 39-year-old Fountain Valley man who was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Investigators do not believe he was impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.