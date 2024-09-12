Coyote that bit 11-year-old at Pelican Hill Golf course euthanized
A coyote bit an 11-year-old boy at the Pelican Hill Golf Club’s course earlier this month and was eventually euthanized by state officials.
The boy was walking with an older sibling on Sept. 1 when they came across a pack of coyotes, according to Newport Beach Police Sgt. Steve Oberon. They ran, and one of the animals chased them. It managed to leave a minor bite wound on the back of the boy’s leg before a bystander showed up to help scare the coyote away.
Animal Control Officers were notified at about 5:30 that evening, Oberon said. They then worked with California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials to find the coyote.
Wildlife that have attacked people are considered too much of a threat to be allowed to remain near populated areas, and relocating coyotes is ineffective because they are a territorial species that will return to their chosen habitat, according to the Humane Society. Those that exhibit violence toward humans are typically euthanized.
DNA taken from the 11-year-old’s wound matched samples from the coyote trapped by officials, Oberon said. CDFW game wardens confirmed that it had been killed on Sept. 4.
