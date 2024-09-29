Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Taco turmoil: Local Mexican restaurant owner strives to fulfill father’s dream
- Newport Beach approves removal of historic tree over appeal from residents
- More than Pink walk to raise funds for, awareness of breast cancer in O.C.
- Food pantry at Golden West College does more than just feed the hungry
Inside
- Around Town: Blessing of the Animals to be held at St. James Episcopal Church
- Science or symphony? OCC opens its doors to families with back-to-back events
- The Crowd: Fine cigars, steaks, wine and good company hallmarks of Gentlemen Smokers’ event
- Los Amigos football undefeated as Sigma League approaches
