Around Town: Blessing of the Animals to be held at St. James Episcopal Church

The Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees blesses a pig during the 2021 Blessing of the Animals at St.James Episcopal Church Newport Beach. This year’s event takes place at the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Oct. 6.

St. James Episcopal Church will hold a Blessing of the Animals at its 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Anyone who would like to participate is invited to bring their pets, a photo of them or a stuffed animal for blessing. Following the service there will be a dog parade, balloon artist and treats.

St. James is located at 3209 Via Lido in Newport Beach. Parking is available around the church or in the church lot on 32nd St.

Advertisement

Sandcastle contest is Sunday

The 62nd annual Newport Beach Sandcastle Contest is set for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 29, at Corona del Mar State Beach, 3100 Ocean Blvd.

This year’s theme is “Cruise the Coast.” The event is hosted by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce. In addition to viewing the creative sand sculptures that will take shape throughout the day, visitors can enjoy music, food and activities for the kids.

Huntington Beach High Class of ’74 reunion planned

The Huntington Beach High School Class of 1974 will hold its 50-year reunion on Saturday, Oct. 19, beginning at 6 p.m.

All Class of ’74 alumni and classmates from the 1970s are invited to join in on the celebration, which will be held at the Huntington Harbour Yacht Club, 821 Warner Ave.

For reservations and more information, call the reunion committee at (661) 259-5999 or visit reunioncommittee.com.