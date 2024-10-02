Big Corona beach awash in sand, water and creativity during annual sandcastle contest

The People’s Choice Award for Best Creation and Commodores Award for Best Creation went to the B.C. & Friends sculpture, “Sea Lion Castle” at the Newport Beach Sandcastle Contest.

Cruisin’ the Coast was the theme this year for the 62nd annual Newport Beach Sandcastle Contest presented Sunday by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, where 19 teams vied for awards and bragging rights.

The event at Big Corona beach also attracted hundreds of spectators and included amplified music, hot dogs and snacks.

The award for Best Display of Theme went to Doggie Walk Bags, which was also the T-shirt sponsor this year as part of the participant T-shirt giveaway.

The Newport Beach Sandcastle Contest award for Best Display of Theme went to Doggie Walk Bags’ team, “Crusin’ Canines,” led by Chris Crosson. (Susan Hoffman)

“Our take on ‘Cruisin’ the Coast’ was ‘Cruisin’ Canines,’ with dogs driving a classic VW bug and another skateboarding,” said Sand Castle Kit creator Chris Crosson, whose effort this year was a family affair. “The good news is everyone had a good time and we are all still talking to each other.”

The South Coast Educational Primadonnas took home Most Humorous award for the second time.

The Most Humorous award in the Newport Beach Sandcastle Contest went to the “Tom Cruisin’ the Coast” fighter jet by the team the South Coast Educational Primadonnas. (Susan Hoffman)

“This is our 38th year entering the Sandcastle Contest, making us the longest running [participant]. We just keep coming back,” said Mark Borgeson. “We’re mostly teachers from South Orange County along with friends, family and neighbors, and [if] anyone stands around too long we’re putting them to work.”

B.C. & Friends took home two awards, the People’s Choice-Best Creation, and Commodores Club-Best Creation for their intricate “Sea Lion Castle,” surrounded by sea lions.

The Newport Beach Sandcastle Contest’s first-place Most Unique Sculpture depicted an Amtrak train engine and went to Wagner Builders. (Susan Hoffman)

In all, 11 of the creations that would soon succumb to the tides were given awards.

Commodores Award: Overall Best Creation, B.C. & Friends

People’s Choice Award: Best Creation, B.C. & Friends

Best Display of Theme: Doggie Walk Bags

Most Humorous Creation: The South Coast Educational Primadonnas

Most Unique SandSculpture: (first through third places) Wagner Builders, Hyundai Sand-a-Cruise, Shiny Seashells

Most Unique SandCastle: (first through third places) Busy Bees, the Sand Wedges, Sycamore 6th

Jr. Division: Best Creation, the Pine Trees