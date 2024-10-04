Around Town: Classic Cars + Oktoberfest event is Sunday near Laguna Beach City Hall

The Laguna Beach Rotary Club is hosting its annual Classic Cars + Oktoberfest celebration Sunday, Oct. 6 near City Hall.

Rotary Club of Laguna Beach presents its annual Classic Car Show + Oktoberfest from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 adjacent to City Hall and across the street from the Festival of the Arts.

The event features a biergarten, bratwurst, pretzels, a live German band and classic cars. Admission is $10 or adults, $3 for children under 12. Laguna Beach City Hall is located at 505 Forest Ave.

League of Women Voters to review state propositions Sunday

All community members planning to participate in the Nov. 5 general election are invited to attend a presentation by the Huntington Beach/Orange Coast League of Women Voters that will provide a nonpartisan review of the 10 California propositions before voters this year.

The event will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, in the sanctuary of Mesa Verde United Methodist Church, 1701 Baker St., Costa Mesa. Ample parking is available in the church’s lot.

The event will include a question-and-answer session and informational handouts.

Tri-city mixer-cruise planned for Oct. 24

The chambers of commerce that serve Newport Beach, Costa Mesa and Laguna Beach are planning a tri-city networking mixer-cruise aboard Endless Dreams on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 24.

Check-in begins at 5 p.m. and the boat leaves the dock promptly at 6:30 p.m. for a two-hour cruise. The cost is $55 for members of any of the three chambers and $70 prospective members.

Reservations are required and this event is expected to sell out. Register at newportbeach.com.

Costa Mesa names new director of Economic and Development Services

Carrie Tai, a development services expert who most recently served the city of Hermosa Beach, will be Costa Mesa’s new director of Economic and Development Services, it was announced this week.

“We conducted a nationwide search to find the right person, and Carrie quickly became our top candidate to lead this important City department,” City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison stated in a news release. “I’m excited about Carrie’s focus on servant leadership and developing strong relationships with residents and the business community. She is experienced in creating and implementing organization efficiencies that expedite permit processing and improve customer service.”

Tai will oversee Costa Mesa’s economic development, building and safety, code enforcement, planning, housing and cannabis operations. She will also be working closely on the development of the master plan for the Fairview Developmental Center property owned by the state and will manage planning and visioning for future housing opportunities, according to the release.

Acclaimed violinist Kopatchinskaja to appear as Philharmonic Society opens new season

The Philharmonic Society of Orange County opens its 71st season Friday, Oct. 11, with the London Philharmonic Orchestra and world-renowned violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja under the baton of principal conductor Edward Gardner at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

The program consists of Raices (Origins) by composer Tania Leon that was commissioned by the London Philharmonic and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4.

This concert is part of the Donna L. Kendall Classical Series, with additional support from featured artist sponsors Don and Karen Evarts and the Segerstrom Foundation. Ticket prices start at $41 and are available at the Philharmonic Society box office at (949) 553-2422, or online at philharmonicsociety.org.

Plein Air Painting Invitational starts Saturday, runs through Oct. 13

The 26th annual Laguna Plein Air Painting Invitational, in which 30 award-winning artists a compete for top cash awards, starts Saturday and continues through Sunday, Oct. 13, with a Collectors Party at the Laguna Festival of Arts set for Oct. 12.

Visitors can witness the creation of plein air masterpieces, meet the artists and purchase original paintings created during the week.

For the complete schedule of events and their locations visit: lpapa.org/2024-laguna-invitational-events.