Every dog has its day when St. James welcomes pets for Blessing of the Animals

Ron Widick holds Sophie as Rev. Cindy Voorhees blesses her Sunday during the annual Blessing of the Animals at St. James Episcopal Church.

A Newport Beach pastor maintains that the annual Blessing of the Animals is the third holiest day of the year, after Christmas and Easter.

“It’s a joyful day to celebrate our little critters, who are also our loved ones,” the Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees of St. James Episcopal Church said. “Any pet is welcome, but we do, however, discourage cats because it’s too stressful on them.”

English bulldog Duchess received an award for “best puppy eyes” following her blessing Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church in Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)

The faithful and their well-behaved loyal companions turned out at St. James on Sunday morning to take part in its annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony, a tradition that takes place each year on or near Oct. 4, the Feast Day of St. Francis, in celebration of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of nature and animals.

Dogs, a bearded dragon, scorpion, large turtle, hamster and python were welcomed with equal enthusiasm during Sunday’s event.

A Vizsla dog, Gucci, allows Rev. Cindy Voorhees to bless him at St. James Episcopal Church Sunday while pet parent Kimberlee Drake and Pomeranian sister Vivian look on. (Susan Hoffman)

The ceremony was a first for Newport Beach resident Ron Widick, who brought Sophie, his Wheaton terrier, to be blessed.

“It was absolutely unbelievably incredible,” said Widick said afterward, adding that Sophie gets communion every Sunday and also is a church member. “It’s the most unbelievable church I’ve been to, and Rev. Cindy is able to share a message that sticks with me the whole week, and the topping on the cake is that furry friends are all welcome.”

Stan Tom gives Rocky an incentive treat as he escorts him down the runway during the pet parade at St. James Episcopal Church Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)

The fun-filled morning began with over 100 animals both live and in spirit (the latter via photos) lining up to be blessed during the church service. Each blessed animal was presented with a St. Francis medallion dog tag.

About half as many assorted animals were joined by their pet parents for the parade that followed the service on the outdoor patio. Lively dance music blared as assorted species were escorted by their pet parents along the green carpeted runway. Award ribbons were presented for best wag, smallest pet, biggest pet, bark, best dressed, best puppy-dog eyes, happiest, athletic, religious and attendance.

The “best tail wagger” award went to Roxy the iguana, held tightly by pet parent Zoey Matzke as she is blessed by Rev. Cindy Voorhees Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church. (Susan Hoffman)

Goober, the beloved pet of 15-year-old Sophia Rubin, turned out to be one of the parade’s stars.

“I got Goober on March 4 ...” Sophia said. “He is a male ball python, ghost morph. Morphs are like the reptile version of the coat coloration and pattern on a dog. The ghost morph, for ball pythons, makes the color a little lighter.”

Sophia Rubin walks with her male ball python, Goober, wrapped around her hands at the St. James Episcopal Church Blessing of the Animals parade Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)

She said Goober will grow to his full 3-foot length in about a year.

“I love reptiles and snakes, because of how mischaracterized they are in society,” she said. “They all have their own personalities. I like to teach people about reptiles and show them that snakes aren’t evil.”

Goober enjoys resting on Sophie’s neck while she does chores, homework, watches TV or plays video games.

“He is my pride and joy, and I sometimes tear up a bit when I look at him,” she gushed. “Look at his cute little face! How could you not love this little guy?”