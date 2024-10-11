Girl Scouts get new STEM makerspace for anything they can dream up

Amanda Moore prints a design made by Hailey Kamikawa and her mom Nancy, from left, at the new Girl Scouts of Orange County makerspace at the Argyros Girl Scout Leadership Center in Newport Beach.

Foothill High School senior Kenna Kashima would love to see herself working in a career of toy design.

She said she was inspired by the popular “Barbie” movie that was released last year, and she also admires American Girl dolls. Kashima is currently taking graphic design and art classes.

“I think it’s really cool how a toy can represent a young person’s interests or culture or background,” said Kashima, a member of Girl Scouts of Orange County Troop 881. “I really want to make that possible for the younger generation.”

Now Kashima has a valued resource to match her passion.

Girl Scouts of Orange County recently opened a STEM-focused makerspace at its Argyros Girl Scout Leadership Center in Newport Beach.

Hailey Kamikawa peels off her sticker design she drew on a computer at the new Girl Scouts of Orange County makerspace in Newport Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The building now features tools like a 3D printer, an xTool Laser Cutter, a Cricut Cutting Machine and a Cricut Heat Press.

“We wanted to create a space for girls to have freedom to create and design and innovate,” said Amanda Moore, Girl Scouts of Orange County STEM manager. “We were figuring out ways that we could do that. This is a STEM building, so we wanted to bring that to this space in a way that is accessible to all of our girls. [They’re] tools that they might not have access to otherwise.

“It’s really important to not only provide the opportunities, but to show them that they can do anything in STEM, try different things in STEM in safe spaces.”

The organization will have a Maker Night once a month, where girls can come in and work on projects with the resources. The space is also open by reservation seven days a week for each of the approximately 15,000 Girl Scouts and troops countywide.

Kenna Kashima reads information on how to use the Cricut machine at the new Girl Scouts of Orange County makerspace in Newport Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“They can have a sleepover here and do projects overnight, or just come for the day,” Moore said.

Kashima’s mother Karin, an assistant leader for their troop, said she was excited to report back to its members about the opportunities that the makerspace can provide.

“To have it in a girl-driven environment, it’s a safe environment and a sisterhood,” Karin Kashima said. “For Kenna, it’s a great opportunity that Girl Scouts offers that.”

Other girls spent time working on different projects at the first Maker Night on Sept. 26. Chole Peckenpaugh, a seventh-grader at Talbert Middle School in Huntington Beach, is part of the Girl Scouts Juliettes program for individually registered members.

Tina Orooji and her daughter Alyssa learn how to draw designs on a computer, to later print on a tote bag, at the new Girl Scouts of Orange County makerspace in Newport Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

She was constructing a tote bag using Procreate on a tablet, before the Cricut app sent it to the printer.

“I love this,” said Chloe’s mother, Cindy Peckenpaugh, watching nearby. “The STEM stuff is her forte, that’s her strong point. She loves STEM. This is her outlet. She complained about coming before we got here, and now she loves it here. She doesn’t want to leave.”

Girl Scouts of Orange County communications director Maria Solis noted the gender gap in STEM-related careers, and efforts to try to narrow that. According to The National Center for Science and Engineering, only 10.9% of inventors who filed patents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2022 were female.

“What’s really interesting, and one of our challenges, is that we’re trying to redirect the public perception of what a Girl Scout is,” Solis said. “It’s always been about empowering girls, and building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. It’s more than cookies, it’s more than camp, it’s more than crafts. One of our huge pillars is in STEM space, so it’s really to help girls develop future skills and open up this area.”

An example of the designs girls can draw using computer technology at the new Girls Scouts of Orange County makerspace. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Alyssa Orooji, 10, lives in Foothill Ranch and is part of Troop 8623. She said she hopes to eventually create a Nurdle-counting machine as she aims for her Girl Scouts Gold Award in the years to come.

Nurdles are plastic pellets that affect marine life, and Alyssa has already been on the “Nurdle Patrol” with Girl Scouts, collecting them from the beach.

“Alyssa is just brilliant ... she sees a problem and she comes up with a solution,” Solis said. “She’s a ways away from [the Gold Award], but I love that she has her eyes on a vision that’s going to help the world.”

Whatever their aspirations are, the new makerspace is a resource to help the Girl Scouts work on them, assisted by “STEM Patrol” volunteers.

Kenna Kashima, for one, said she really appreciates the collaborative environment.

“It’s free of judgment,” she said. “Everybody’s just here to be creative.”