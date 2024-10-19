Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Reading into the fall book sale at OCC
- A healthy general fund balance, ADUs and more up for consideration by Newport Beach City Council
- ‘End of the Range’ at UCI’s Langson Museum depicts lost landscapes of the Eastern Sierra Nevada
- Costa Mesa’s April Ross reflects on nearly two decades in beach volleyball
Inside
- Obituary: Celebration of life planned for beloved Costa Mesa educator Buzz Amble
- Around Town: Voting Center locations in coastal O.C. announced
- Costa Mesa football delivers in must-win game versus Bolsa Grande
- High School Roundup: Estancia girls’ golf caps undefeated season with Battle for the Bell win
