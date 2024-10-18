Around Town: Voting Center locations in coastal O.C. announced

Select vote centers will be open between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vote centers will serve the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4. Vote center hours will be extended an hour, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The Orange County Registrar of Voters has provided a list of locations for voters to cast their ballot in person.

Select vote centers will be open between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vote centers will serve the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4. Vote center hours will be extended an hour, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa residents can begin voting in person on Oct. 26 at Costa Mesa Senior Center, 695 West 19th Street. Six additional locations, including Costa Mesa City Hall, 77 Fair Drive, will open for voting on Nov. 2.

Fountain Valley

The Orange County Registrar of Voters has four locations listed for in-person voting citywide.

Freedom Hall at Mile Square Park, 16801 Euclid St., will open on Oct. 26.

Residents will be able to submit ballots at Fountain Valley Recreation Center, 16400 Brookhurst St., the Fountain Valley School District, 10055 Slater Ave., and the Center at Founders Village, 17967 Bushard St., beginning Nov. 2.

Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach has 13 confirmed voting locations. The Edison Community Center (21377 Magnolia Street), the Huntington Beach Central Library, 7111 Talbert Ave, and the Murdy Community Center, 7000 Norma Drive, all open on Oct. 26.

The other 10 sites, including the Huntington Beach Civic Center, 2000 Main St., will begin serving voters on Nov. 2.

Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach will have two voting centers to cast ballots in person for the general election.

The Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center, 380 3rd St., will open for voting on Oct. 26, while the voting center at Lang Park, 21540 Wesley Drive will be opened on Nov. 2. Residents will also be able to drop off their ballot at either voting center, as well as at the Laguna Beach Library.

Newport Beach

Residents can start voting in person on Oct. 26 at the Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive.

Six additional locations will open for voting on Nov. 2, among them the Newport Coast Community Center, 6401 San Joaquin Hills Road and the OASIS Senior Center at 801 Narcissus Ave., Corona del Mar.

For more information visit ocvote.gov.

U.S. Court of Appeals to hear Huntington Beach housing case

Huntington Beach’s lawsuit against the state of California regarding housing mandates will be heard by the U.S. Ninth District Court of Appeals in Pasadena on Monday.

Last November, a federal judge ruled that Huntington Beach did not have standing in federal court to file suit against the state. City Atty. Michael Gates appealed that decision in January.

His argument has been that requirements to zone for 13,368 units in this housing cycle — and the requirement to sign a Statement of Overriding Considerations — violate the city’s 1st Amendment protection for compelled speech and 14th Amendment due process protections. Additionally, Gates has said that Huntington Beach’s status as a charter city should give it the authority to control local housing.

The Court of Appeals offers live streaming at ca9.uscourts.gov, with the session scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday.

Marigold sale coming up at OCC

Orange Coast College’s Horticulture Department will hold a marigold plant sale on two upcoming Fridays, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Orange Coast College will be selliing marigold plants in one-gallon pots for $5 on Fridays, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1. (File Photo)

The marigolds will be sold in one-gallon pots for $5 each, with all of the proceeds going to student scholarships and projects.

OCC is located at 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa. Park in Lot H or G off Adams Avenue.

Newport Beach residents invited to ‘Coffee with the Mayor ’

Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill is planning another in his series of “Coffee with the Mayor” events for Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Haute Cakes Café, located at 1807 Westcliff Drive.

Community members are invited to discuss local issues with O’Neill and enjoy refreshments between the hours of 9 and 11 a.m.

Costa Mesa church plans vigil to calm Election Day anxieties

First United Methodist Church of Costa Mesa invites the community to attend a special “Vigil for Peace and Centering” on Election Day, Nov. 5. The vigil will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a special service from 6 to 7 p.m.

The vigil will feature music, art, stations for engaging the senses for grounding and moments of silence. It is open to people of all faiths and backgrounds.

“We believe that by coming together in a spirit of contemplation, compassion and understanding, we can inspire calm and make a positive impact,” said Pastor Matt Hambrick. “We encourage everyone to join us for this day of quiet reflection so that we all might find connection.”

The church is located at 420 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa.

Huntington Beach City Council candidates will appear at a biennial candidate forum on Tuesday at Golden West College.

The forum is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. to 12:35 p.m., in the multipurpose room on campus, located on the Gothard Street side. It is free and open to the public, though parking passes are required to be purchased.

Candidates will be allowed to give opening and closing statements, but the bulk of the time will be a question-and-answer session, with questions developed by Golden West College students.

There are eight candidates for three open spots in the Huntington Beach City Council race, including incumbents Dan Kalmick, Natalie Moser and Rhonda Bolton, along with challengers Chad Williams, Don Kennedy, Butch Twining, Marissa Jackson and Amory Hanson.

Huntington Beach 5K fun run supports childhood drowning prevention

The Jasper Ray Foundation’s Hop, Skip, Splash 5K Fun Run takes place Saturday, Oct. 26 in Huntington Beach.

The run will be held at Pacific Coast Highway and 1st Street, beginning at 8 a.m. Each runner gets a pancake breakfast from Huntington Beach firefighters.

Race costs are $15, and individuals are encouraged to fundraise at least $100.

The Jasper Ray Foundation supports water competency programs and swim lessons throughout Orange County, working with city departments to offer scholarships and supplies.

Festivities also include a dunk tank where runners can try to dunk Olympic gold medal swimmer Jessica Hardy and gold medal women’s water polo player Rachel Fattal. A mini health expo features drowning prevention collaborators Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UCI Health Center, the Orange County Health Care Agency and Concordia University Nursing School.

Registration is open now at drowningpreventionoc.org/5k-run-for-water-safety/. Onsite registration starts at 7 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Montessori School of Laguna Beach turns 50

The Montessori School of Laguna marked its 50th anniversary of serving families in the coastal community this school year.

The school, which serves as an early childhood education and daycare facility for children between the ages of 2 and 6, was founded in 1975 at the request of leadership at the Neighborhood Congregational Church.

To celebrate the milestone, the school held an alumni mixer at Bridge Hall on Friday, Oct. 11.

“Our 50th anniversary is a time to reflect on the incredible journey we’ve had and to celebrate the generations of students who have walked through our doors,” Deepa Somasundaram, executive director of the Montessori School of Laguna Beach, said in a statement. “We were thrilled to welcome back our alumni, who have carried the Montessori values with them into the world and to continue building on the foundation of excellence that our school is known for.”