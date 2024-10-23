Costa Mesa man arrested on suspicion of murder, after girlfriend found in trash can

Costa Mesa police arrested Daniel Allen Aldrich Tuesday on suspicion of murder, after tracking him to a relative’s home in Glendale.

Costa Mesa police Tuesday arrested a 49-year-old local man on suspicion of murder, after finding the body of the suspect’s girlfriend in a trash can outside his home and tracking him to the city of Glendale.

First responders were called to the 1900 block of Maple Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m., responding to a report of a body discovered in the backyard of a residence, according to a CMPD release issued Tuesday evening.

Officers immediately launched an investigation and identified the victim’s boyfriend — Daniel Allen Aldrich, 49, of Costa Mesa — as a possible suspect.

Aldrich was located soon after in the city of Glendale, where he was reportedly hiding at the home of a family member on the 3700 block of El Lado Drive. With assistance from Glendale police, Costa Mesa officers arrested him on suspicion of murder.

The victim was identified as Julie Anne Sanetra, 38, of Irvine, police reported on social media Wednesday morning.

The case is being submitted to the Orange County district attorney’s office for filing consideration. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective K. Moore at (714) 754-4986.