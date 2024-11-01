Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Nov. 1, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Young Fountain Valley patients get into Halloween spirit with pediatric parade
- Laguna Beach seeking affordability data for ADU rents
- O.C. family that hooked 2 investors on ‘Shark Tank’ to be featured in episode Friday
- ISA World Para Surfing Championship rolls back into Surf City
- Sea Lions stranded with seizures in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach euthanized
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.