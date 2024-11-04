Advertisement
Triathlon at Newport Dunes returns for 46th year

Runners cross the finish line Sunday of the Optimism Cal Triathlon at Newport Dunes.
Runners happily cross the finish line Sunday as part of the Optimism Cal Triathlon, held at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina.
(Susan Hoffman)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
One of the world’s oldest running triathlons returned to Newport Dunes Sunday.

About 2,000 people had signed up for the Optimism Cal Triathlon Newport Dunes. The event celebrated its 46th year in Newport Beach and welcomed about 2,000 athletes.

Runners on Bayside Drive head toward the Newport Dunes bridge Sunday during the Optimism Cal Triathlon.
(Susan Hoffman)

Participants ranged from age 7 to 82 and were of all different skill levels. Those who chose to take on the full Olympic-length triathlon swam 1,640 yards along the dunes and rode 24.4 miles down the Mountains to Sea Trail and Bikeway as well as Eastbluff Drive before closing out the event with a 6-mile run.

The triathlon in Newport Beach serves as the championship, capping a season featuring 20 races across the country. A portion of the proceeds it generates will be donated to support UC Irvine Sailing and Rowing.

Cyclists make a U-turn on Back Bay Drive during Optimism Cal Triathlon at Newport Dunes.
Cyclists headed back to the Back Bay after making a U-turn on Back Bay Drive during the Optimism Cal Triathlon held Sunday at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort.
(Susan Hoffman)
Eric Licas

Eric Licas covers Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. He previously was a crime and public safety reporter and, before that, spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus.

