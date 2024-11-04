Triathlon at Newport Dunes returns for 46th year

Runners happily cross the finish line Sunday as part of the Optimism Cal Triathlon, held at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina.

One of the world’s oldest running triathlons returned to Newport Dunes Sunday.

About 2,000 people had signed up for the Optimism Cal Triathlon Newport Dunes. The event celebrated its 46th year in Newport Beach and welcomed about 2,000 athletes.

Runners on Bayside Drive head toward the Newport Dunes bridge Sunday during the Optimism Cal Triathlon. (Susan Hoffman)

Participants ranged from age 7 to 82 and were of all different skill levels. Those who chose to take on the full Olympic-length triathlon swam 1,640 yards along the dunes and rode 24.4 miles down the Mountains to Sea Trail and Bikeway as well as Eastbluff Drive before closing out the event with a 6-mile run.

The triathlon in Newport Beach serves as the championship, capping a season featuring 20 races across the country. A portion of the proceeds it generates will be donated to support UC Irvine Sailing and Rowing.