Children with special needs ‘walk on water’ during surf therapy event at Blackies

Volunteers cheer as a child with special needs catches a wave during “We are Surf Therapy,” organized by A Walk on Water at Blackies North Jetty in Newport Beach.

Samuel Lara normally resists new sounds, textures and tastes. The 9-year-old, diagnosed with Down syndrome and autism, might get distressed in noisy crowds or around unfamiliar faces. So, his parents are careful about exposing him to anything that might push him out of his comfort zone.

“I don’t want to hinder him or have him regress,” his mother, Melissa Laura told the Daily Pilot Saturday. “That would be my big fear, like, to push him back further. But I want him to experience a lot of things.”

For years, it seemed most of Melissa and David Lara’s attempts to get their son to try different foods or activities were met with mixed reactions, at best. But the first time Sammy’s parents took him to a swimming lesson, they finally saw him embrace something new.

Advertisement

“He almost dove into the water,” Melissa Lara said. “We never saw him do that before.”

A child with special needs along with a surf instructor catch a wave at Blackies North Jetty in Newport during “We Are Surf Therapy” on Nov. 2. (Eric Licas)

After that day, Sammy became more tolerant of different textures in his food, Melissa Lara said. And despite apprehensions about how he might respond to the feeling of sand between his toes or the roar of waves coming toward him, “he lit up” every time they brought him out to the beach.

Sammy’s love of water helped him open up to more of what life might have to offer, Melissa Lara said. That’s why the Rancho Cucamonga family spent about three or four years trying to get him a spot in a surf therapy session.

“I can be typing, just finishing my address and all of a sudden: spot gone,” Melissa Lara said.

They finally got their chance during “We are Surf Therapy” on Saturday at Blackies North Jetty in Newport Beach. The event was organized by the nonprofit A Walk on Water and hosted by Costa Mesa-based eye-wear brand Salt Optics.

About 60 children, those with special needs and their siblings, took part in the event. An army of volunteers wearing rash guards and smiles helped children with mobility issues or sensitivity to sensory stimulation overcome those challenges so they could feel the joy of catching a wave.

“Without the community, without our volunteers, these events wouldn’t happen,” one of A Walk on Water’s co-founders and former competitive surfer Steven Lippman said.

Kids’ eyes grew wide as energy gathered in the water behind their boards and the ocean swelled beneath them. Their expressions often broke into smiles and laughter as waves propelled them forward.

Excited volunteers and their parents waited for them along the shore, arms raised and cheering. Saturday’s festivities also included an awards ceremony featuring small wooden trophies shaped like surf boards and plenty of high fives.

“Most of these kids are picked on, made fun of,” Lippman said. “That still does exist, which is hard for me to believe, that people can be so cruel. And what’s great about this is these children are the heroes for the day ... everyone’s cheering for them. You can imagine that transformation in confidence that builds.”

Trophies for children with special needs who participated in “We Are Surf Therapy” sit on a table at Blackies North Jetty in Newport Beach Saturday. (Eric Licas)

Surf therapy events also offer families of children with special needs respite in a safe space with people who have a better understanding of what they’re going through, A Walk on Water board member Agatha Wallen told the Daily Pilot. She’s the mother of two sons with special needs, and they’ve been participating with the nonprofit since 2013. She explained that parents like her and her husband, Jason, spend practically every waking hour trying to account for any negative interaction their kids might have in public and the potential judgment of strangers.

“I went to this event with another fellow parent and as soon as our kids went out, we cried,” Wallen said. “Because it was the first time in years that either of us had a break, a mental break ... we could take a breath.”

Although many do, not every child who comes out to a surf therapy event gets comfortable enough to put on a wetsuit and brave the waves, Wallen said. For some, just getting onto the beach and touching the ocean is an accomplishment.

Sammy Lara struggled at first with the tightness of his wetsuit, but his mood reversed 180 degrees once he realized he’d be able to go into the ocean. And after catching his first wave, his parents could tell he was hooked. The nonverbal child repeatedly communicated “water” in sign language with a beaming smile on his face.

“We’re just enjoying how stress free it is,” Melissa Lara said. “He had a wonderful time. He wasn’t scared, and we’re just kind of basking in the afterglow of that success.”