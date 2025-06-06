Corona del Mar High grads ‘are destined for great things,’ their proud principal says

Graduates proudly parade past parents and guests to the 62nd Annual Corona del Mar Commencement Ceremony on Thursday.

Demonstrating their Sea King pride to their very last day on campus, the senior class of Corona del Mar High School was honored Thursday by friends and family during 2 p.m. commencement exercises on the school’s athletic field.

A happy graduate throws two peace signs after receiving his diploma during the 62nd Annual Corona del Mar Commencement Ceremony on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

There were 371 members of the Class of 2025 and a vast majority of them, some 90%, are headed to four-year universities, according to school officials. Six percent will enroll in two-year colleges, 2% are looking ahead to attending a trade school and two of the new grads are joining the military.

A happy graduating Sea King points to his diploma as he walks down the ramp during the ceremony. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Student speakers bringing inspirational words to the afternoon ceremony included ASB President Ganon Overfelt and, representing the Valedictorian Scholars were Alex Miloslovich and Macey Grimmond. Brooklyn Hamilton and graduating vocal members of CdM Madrigal Choir performed for the appreciative crowd.

A smiling graduate shows off her diploma after receiving her diploma during the 62nd Annual Corona del Mar Commencement Ceremony. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Principal Jacob Haley offered up warm observations of this group of Sea Kings:

“The Class of 2025 exemplifies the very best of our Corona del Mar community, having approached their high school years with respect, thoughtful reflection that led to genuine growth, and a deep curiosity — most evident in their willingness to ask meaningful questions throughout their educational journey. They are destined for great things ahead.”

Graduates parade past parents and guests to the 62nd Annual Corona del Mar Commencement Ceremony on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Nearly $1 million in awards in honors, awards and scholarships were racked up by this class, officials said. That number’s not surprising, given that 35% attained a 4.0 grade point average or higher while 80% of the class had GPAs of 3.0 or higher.

Brookly Hamilton sings the senior song “We’re Gonna be Friends” during the 62nd Annual Corona del Mar Commencement Ceremony on Thursday. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

— Daily Pilot Staff

