Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Laguna Art Museum adds wearable wrinkle for Art and Nature festival
- O.C. judge dismisses challenge to Huntington Beach Voter ID laws
- Costa Mesa planners weigh Shalimar Park expansion against loss of housing units
- Huntington Beach introduces advertising, safety info on lifeguard tower designs
Inside
- Michelin-rated homestyle burritos come to Costa Mesa
- Public has an art ‘encounter’ with ‘Ocean Ions’ performance at Main Beach
Sports
