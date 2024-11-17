Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024
The Daily Pilot's e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday's newspaper.
Coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Horses provide therapy at San Juan Capistrano’s Shea Center
- Anaheim postpones voting on law limiting gifts from lobbyists
- Active Discovery provides dynamic ways for kids to spark creativity
Inside
- Nonprofit with Fountain Valley roots won’t say no to pets and owners in need
- Feast on this roundup of Thanksgiving takeout options in O.C.
- Mailbag: Readers weigh in on local elections
- A Word, Please: Casting a little shade on common grammar grievances
- Buena Park eyes new butterfly and aquarium attraction to overtake empty plot
- ‘Season’s Screamings:’ Halloween and Christmas collide at outdoor festival
- Role players gather for magic at Bowers Museum
